Indian Railway announces rescheduling of train services: Full list

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced the rescheduling of several train services, due to the late running of the pairing rake. Passengers are advised to take note of the new departure times for the affected trains.

Train No. 12842 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shalimar Coromandel Express: Originally scheduled to depart at 07:00 hrs, this train will now leave at 11:30 hrs, delayed by 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Train No. 12656 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Navjeevan Superfast Express: The train, which was to depart at 10:10 hrs, will now leave at 12:30 hrs, delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Train No. 12969 Coimbatore – Jaipur Superfast Express: Scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 09:25 hrs, this service will now depart at 16:15 hrs, delayed by 6 hours and 50 minutes.

Train No. 12522 Ernakulam – Barauni Raptisagar Express: Originally scheduled for 10:50 hrs, this train will now depart at 23:15 hrs, delayed by 12 hours and 25 minutes.

These changes have been made due to the late running of the pairing rake, and Southern Railway has requested passengers to stay updated on the revised timings. Passengers are also urged to check with the railway station or the Southern Railway helpline for further updates.