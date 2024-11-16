IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI announces final list of 574 players

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced a detailed list of 574 players for the mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The mega auction is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, 2024, starting at 3:30 PM IST. A total of 1574 players (1165 Indians and 409 overseas) have registered for the mega auction, and they have been filtered out to a number of 574.

Out of the 574 players, 366 are Indian, and 208 are overseas, including 3 players from associate nations. Among the total, there are 48 capped Indian players and 193 capped overseas players. The auction will also see a large contingent of uncapped players, with 318 Indians and 12 overseas players in this category.

Also Read: UAE authority announces extended Dubai Metro timings

Only 12 players have been added in the marquee list, which is divided into two sets – M1 and M2.

Here’s the list of players in the marquee set category:

1) Jos Buttler – England – 2 crores – M1

2) Shreyas Iyer – India – 2 crores – M1

3) Rishabh Pant – India – 2 crores – M1

4) Kagiso Rabada – South Africa – 2 crores – M1

5) Arshdeep Singh – India – 2 crores – M1

6) Mitchell Starc – Australia – 2 crores – M1

7) Yuzvendra Chahal – India – 2 crores – M2

8) Liam Livingstone – England – 2 crores – M2

9) KL Rahul – India – 2 crores – M2

10) Mohammed Shami – India – 2 crores – M2

11) Mohammed Siraj – India – 2 crores – M2

12) David Miller – South Africa – 1.5 crores – M2′