Manipur Violence: Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Imphal as Tensions Rise

Rising tensions in Manipur have prompted the imposition of an indefinite curfew in Imphal West, starting at 4:30 PM on November 16, 2024. Initially, curfew relaxations were granted earlier in the day, but escalating violence necessitated stricter restrictions. Authorities cited the need to limit public movement to prevent further unrest while ensuring the continuation of essential services such as healthcare, utilities, and media operations. Residents have been urged to comply with the orders to avoid exacerbating the fragile situation.

The curfew follows a recent surge in violence, including an attack by suspected militants on police and CRPF installations in Jiribam, which resulted in 11 fatalities. The unrest escalated with the abduction of six civilians, including women and children, in the same district. The Union Home Ministry, describing the situation as “fragile,” has directed security forces to take decisive steps to restore peace, warning of strict action against those engaging in violence. Additionally, significant cases have been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for thorough investigation.

In response to the deteriorating law and order, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six violence-prone areas, granting armed forces extensive powers to maintain public order. Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023, marked by clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, resulting in over 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands. While Jiribam initially avoided the unrest, tensions surged after a farmer’s mutilated body was discovered in June, igniting fresh clashes.