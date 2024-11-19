Delhi, Patna, Lucknow face severe pollution; Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram air quality ‘Good’

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further on Tuesday, November 19, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting an alarming 494, categorized as ‘severe plus.’ Several parts of the city reported AQI levels exceeding 500, posing a critical health risk to residents. Experts have warned that prolonged exposure to such hazardous air could severely impact vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments. Authorities have advised limiting outdoor activities and using protective measures like masks.

Delhi retained its position as the most polluted city in India, far surpassing other urban centers. Patna recorded an AQI of 350, while Lucknow reported 321, both classified as ‘very poor.’ In contrast, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram stood out as the least polluted cities, with AQI levels of 48 and 66, falling under the ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ categories, respectively.

The worsening air quality in Delhi is attributed to a combination of seasonal factors such as stubble burning in nearby states, industrial emissions, and vehicular pollution. The spike in pollution levels has heightened calls for stricter regulations and immediate measures to address the crisis as winter conditions exacerbate the situation.