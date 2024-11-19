Indian Railways to operate special trains to Kerala: Details

Hubballi: The South Western Railway has announced the operation of a special train service for nine trips between SSS Hubballi and Kottayam in Kerala. This train was announced to facilitate the travel of devotees heading to Sabarimala.
Train Schedule and Timings:
Train No. 07371 SSS Hubballi–Kottayam Special Express will run every Tuesday from November 19, 2024, to January 14, 2025. It will depart from SSS Hubballi at 3:15 PM and arrive in Kottayam at 12:00 PM the next day (Wednesday).
Train No. 07372 Kottayam–SSS Hubballi Special Express will operate every Wednesday from November 20, 2024, to January 15, 2025. It will leave Kottayam at 3:00 PM and reach SSS Hubballi at 12:50 PM the following day (Thursday).
The special express train will halt at the following stations in both directions: Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Chikkabanavar, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, and Ettumanur.
The train will feature 18 coaches, including:
2 AC Two-Tier coaches
2 AC Three-Tier coaches
6 Sleeper Class coaches
6 General Second Class coaches
2 SLRD coaches
