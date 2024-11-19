Indian Railways to operate special trains to Kerala: Details

Hubballi: The South Western Railway has announced the operation of a special train service for nine trips between SSS Hubballi and Kottayam in Kerala. This train was announced to facilitate the travel of devotees heading to Sabarimala.

Train Schedule and Timings:

Train No. 07371 SSS Hubballi–Kottayam Special Express will run every Tuesday from November 19, 2024, to January 14, 2025. It will depart from SSS Hubballi at 3:15 PM and arrive in Kottayam at 12:00 PM the next day (Wednesday).

Train No. 07372 Kottayam–SSS Hubballi Special Express will operate every Wednesday from November 20, 2024, to January 15, 2025. It will leave Kottayam at 3:00 PM and reach SSS Hubballi at 12:50 PM the following day (Thursday).

Also Read: Know how to submit life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra online and offline

The special express train will halt at the following stations in both directions: Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Chikkabanavar, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, and Ettumanur.

The train will feature 18 coaches, including:

2 AC Two-Tier coaches

2 AC Three-Tier coaches

6 Sleeper Class coaches

6 General Second Class coaches

2 SLRD coaches