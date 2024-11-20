10 soldiers killed in a suicide attack

Peshawar: A suicide attack in northwest Pakistan killed 10 soldiers and injured 7. As per reports, a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near the checkpoint, after which his accomplices opened fire. The explosion caused significant damage to the Mali Khel checkpoint’ as well as to military vehicles. The Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bombing occurred less than 24 hours after another attack, also in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. That clash on Monday lasted hours and resulted in the deaths of eight soldiers and nine militants in the Tirah area of the province. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, later claimed responsibility for that attack.

The TTP is separate from the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, but both were active in supporting the Afghan Taliban in its war against the US-led NATO coalition since 2001. The TTP claimed an attack in late October that left ten police officers dead at a check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Pakistan’s southwest, seven soldiers were killed at a border post on Saturday by separatist fighters with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) group. The incident came a week after a bombing by the same group killed 26 people, including 14 soldiers, at a train station in the provincial capital Quetta.