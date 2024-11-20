BCCI announces India’s women ODI squad for upcoming tour of Australia

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series between India and Australian women’s teams. The three ODIs take place on December 5, 8 and 11. The first two matches will take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane and the finale will be held at WACA, Perth. The three-match Australia tour will be followed by a couple of home assignments for India Women against West Indies and Ireland.

India’s top-order batter Shafali Verma has been left out of the team. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the squad while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy in the three-match series.

The first two ODIs are scheduled at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and December 8, while the final match will take place at the WACA Ground in Perth on December 11. The series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

India Women squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor