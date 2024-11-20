Easy  ways to stay healthy after menopause

Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It has a particular impact on every woman in a different way.

Menopause is accompanied by a number of symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, irritability, hip and back pain, and more.

Here are some tips to stay healthy during menopause:

Maintain a balanced diet : Good nutrition reduces menopause symptoms. Include fruits and vegetables in your diet. They contain vitamins, minerals and antioxidants body needs. Also include high-fibre foods like leafy greens, kidney beans and wholegrains. Dairy products and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are good sources of nutrition.

Also avoid some food items from your menu. These include fatty meats and processed foods. Fast or fried foods, processed snacks and meat are high in sodium, making you feel bloated. These foods can also affect cholesterol levels or increase your risk of heart disease. Also, spicy food may trigger symptoms like hot flashes. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Regular alcohol consumption can lead to amplified menopausal symptoms, problems sleeping and heightened mental health issues.

Stay Active: Regular exercise can keep your bones strong, improve your mood and combat symptoms like weight gain as your body changes.