Indian Railways announces temporary change in train origination and termination at this station: Details

Chennai: The Southern Railway announced temporary change in train origination and termination at Tambaram Station. This changes were announced due to ongoing platform and pit line works at Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, as well as station redevelopment at Chennai Egmore.The revised timings will be in effect until further notice.

The following trains are affected by the changes:

Train No. 22663/22664 Chennai Egmore – Jodhpur Express

Train No. 22663 (Tambaram – Jodhpur Express)

Effective from November 23, 2024, the train will depart from Tambaram at 14:50 hours. It will arrive at Chennai Egmore at 15:20 hours and depart at 15:30 hours.

Train No. 22664 (Jodhpur – Tambaram Express)

Effective from November 26, 2024, this train will arrive at Tambaram at 17:10 hours, having departed Chennai Egmore at 16:10 hours.

Train No. 12667/12668 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Express

Timings for this train will also be temporarily adjusted, with origination and termination at Tambaram. The updated timings are shared below.

Train No. 20681/20682 Chennai Egmore – Sengottai Express

Similar to the Nagercoil Express, this train will also originate and terminate at Tambaram for the time being.