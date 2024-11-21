IndiGo introduces daily direct flights to this country: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo announced new international flight service. The air carrier will operate direct flight service between Chennai and Penang in Malaysia. The service will start from December 21.

Penang is the third destination of the airline in Malaysia.IndiGo already operates direct flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi in the Southeast Asian country.

‘We are extremely pleased to expand our network into Malaysia even further with the launch of daily, non-stop, flights from Chennai to Penang. IndiGo will now operate 28 weekly flights from India to Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia. This expansion underscores IndiGo’s commitment to connecting not just major hubs, but also emerging destinations like Langkawi and Penang, offering options for business as well as leisure. IndiGo remains committed to delivering an affordable, timely, courteous and hassle-free travel experience across our expansive network,’ said IndiGo Head-Global Sales, Vinay Malhotra.

IndiGo’s direct service from Chennai to Penang will cut travel time from 7 hours to just 4. Additionally, IndiGo plans to resume flights between Bengaluru and Kuala Lumpur from December 21.

Schedule:

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival

6E 1045 Chennai Penang Daily Dec 21, 2024 02:15 08:30

6E 1046 Penang Chennai Daily Dec 21, 2024 09:30 10:35