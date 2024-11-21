Moderate intensity earthquake hits southern Iran

Tehran: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southern Iran on Thursday morning. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE informed this. The UAE’s seismic network however, clarified that it had no impact on the Emirates despite its close proximity to Iran. The earthquake was not felt by UAE residents.

Earlier in October this year, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring magnitude of struck south of Iran.

Also Read: NASA tests mini swimming robots for alien life on icy moons

In October last year, UAE residents felt tremors when multiple earthquakes struck the southern part of Iran. In June this year, at least four people were killed and 120 injured in a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Iran’s northeastern city of Kashmar.

In May of 2024, a quake of magnitude 5.1 hit southern Iran. Prior to that in March, an earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck the same region.