PM Modi receives Guyana’s top civilian honour, joins ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ drive

After concluding the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, to attend the India-CARICOM Summit. He highlighted India’s contributions to skill development and capacity building, aligning with the needs of Guyana. Guyana’s President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, praised PM Modi as a “champion among leaders” for his remarkable leadership and support to developing nations, emphasizing how Modi’s governance style has inspired global development frameworks, including in Guyana.

During the visit, PM Modi participated in the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative alongside President Irfaan Ali, planting a sapling to promote environmental awareness. Sharing the moment on social media, Modi acknowledged the meaningful gesture involving Ali’s family. As a significant highlight, PM Modi was conferred Guyana’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Order of Excellence,’ in recognition of his efforts to bolster India-Guyana relations.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation, PM Modi announced initiatives to enhance pharmaceutical exports and set up Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Guyana. He underscored India’s role in improving regional food security by providing millet seeds last year and pledged support for cultivating key crops like rice, maize, sugarcane, and soybean in Guyana, further solidifying agricultural ties between the two nations.