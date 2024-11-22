Dubai authority announces extended Metro timings on this date

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line will operate from 3.00am to 12am on Sunday, November 24, 2024. This extended timing is to accommodate individuals who will join the Dubai Run.

The authority also urged the public to check their Nol balance, with a minimum of Dh15 for Nol Silver Card and Dh30 for Nol Gold Card for round trips.

An annual fitness event hosted by Mai Dubai, Dubai Run 2024 will be the grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). Billed as a ‘city-wide celebration of fitness’, participants of the run can choose between two scenic routes: a 5km run for beginners and families, or a more challenging 10km route for seasoned runners.

The authority also announced road closures on November 24. The following roads will be closed from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 24.

Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre roundabout and the second bridge

Al Sukook Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Boursa Street

Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard