Bengaluru Resident’s 5-Year Plan to Tackle Traffic Goes Viral

Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley, has earned the unwelcome title of the world’s fourth most traffic-congested city, with over 70% of its 1.4 crore residents relying on private vehicles. Concerned about the growing chaos, a Bengaluru resident shared a series of solutions on social media to address the city’s traffic woes over the next five years. The suggestions, posted by the account @Bnglrweatherman on X, emphasized the need for immediate action, citing alarming statistics that highlight the dominance of private vehicles, which make up 87.6% of traffic, compared to a mere 10% share for public transport.

The proposed action plan urged the government to prioritize expanding and improving public transportation systems, such as the metro rail and suburban trains, to shift 70% of commuters to public transit. Key recommendations included developing pedestrian-friendly zones, creating dedicated lanes for buses and bicycles, and enhancing Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services with more buses to improve last-mile connectivity. The suggestions also highlighted the need for multimodal transport integration, enabling seamless travel between buses, metro, and cycling, to offer commuters viable alternatives to private vehicles.

The post also questioned the balance of responsibility between citizens’ reliance on private vehicles and the government’s role in providing inadequate infrastructure. It called for an urgent, fast-tracked strategy to implement these measures, ensuring Bengaluru retains its identity while becoming more liveable. With the city adding 70,000 private vehicles monthly, the resident’s plan serves as a wake-up call for both policymakers and residents to tackle the traffic crisis head-on.