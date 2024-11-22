Eating this nut will increase sperm count

Cashew nuts contain many nutrients. Cashew nuts are rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins A, E, K, minerals like copper, magnesium, and zinc, antioxidants, proteins, and carbohydrates.

Nuts help lower cholesterol and improve blood pressure. Peanuts and cashews contain fiber and polyunsaturated fats. These help reduce heart disease and cholesterol. Eating a handful of cashews daily helps prevent diseases like heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Cashews are rich in healthy unsaturated fats and minerals like magnesium, potassium and arginine. These help control blood sugar levels. Due to the high calorie content of cashews, doctors recommend diabetic patients to limit their consumption of cashews to 3-4 per day.

Cashews contain antioxidants and essential minerals such as zinc and vitamins. It boosts immunity and protects the body from infections and inflammation. It also helps in strengthening the bones.

According to a study published in the journal BMC Medicine, the fiber in nuts can help with weight loss. Consuming cashews can reduce the risk of respiratory diseases and diabetes. Cashews are very good for boosting immunity.

Cashews contain zinc. It is essential to improve the sperm count in men and thereby increase fertility. Regular consumption of cashew nuts helps control weight and diabetes.