Mahindra increases price of this model up to Rs 50,000: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Mahindra has increased the price of XUV700. The price is hiked by up to Rs 50,000 for multiple variants. . The list includes AX7 AX7L, AX7 L 7S Diesel AT, AX7 L 6S Diesel AT, and AX7 L AWD 7S Diesel AT.

The price of selected models has increased by Rs 30,000. It includes AX7 7S Diesel AT, AX7 6S Petrol AT, AX7 AWD 7S Diesel AT, AX7 6S Diesel AT, AX7 L 6S Diesel MT, AX7 L 7S Diesel MT, AX7 L 6S Petrol AT and AX7 L 7S Petrol AT.

Amid this, the price tags of AX7 MT variants in both 6 and 7-seating configurations remain the same. Even the AX7 7-seater Petrol AT does not feature any price hike as well.

The Mahindra XUV700 is considered one of the biggest SUVs in the segment. It is available in two powertrain options. It can be purchased in both a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former generates a maximum power of 197 BHP and 380 Nm, while the latter churns out a maximum output of 182 BHP and 450 Nm. Both the units are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.