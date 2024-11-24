UAE National Day: Emirate in UAE announces holidays for schools

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai announced Eid Al Etihad or UAE National Day holidays for educational institutions. All private schools, nurseries and universities in Dubai will be closed on December 2 and 3 for Eid Al Etihad or UAE National Day. Regular classes will resume on Wednesday, December 4.

Eid Al Etihad marks the unification of seven emirates on December 2, 1971. The country turns 53 this year.

Meanwhile, employees in the private sector have been granted paid holidays for December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced earlier. When combined with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, this translates to a four-day break.