Indian Railways: Steps to Update Name, Date on Booked Train Tickets

Indian Railways has streamlined the process for changing passenger names and travel dates on booked tickets, addressing common challenges faced by travelers. Name changes are now permitted either online via the IRCTC website or app or offline at railway station ticket counters. To modify a name online, users must log in, select the relevant ticket, and provide the new passenger’s details, paying a fee for the change. Offline, travelers must submit a name change form along with ID proof and the original ticket at least 24 hours before departure. However, name changes are limited to one-time use and are not applicable for Tatkal tickets.

Date changes are equally convenient, with options available online or offline. On the IRCTC platform, users can choose a new travel date by selecting the ticket and checking seat availability, paying any additional charges before downloading the updated e-ticket. At the station, travelers must submit a form, verify seat availability, and pay the applicable fee to receive the modified ticket. Date modifications, like name changes, must be requested at least 24 hours before departure and comply with Indian Railways’ one-time rule.

Passengers should adhere to specific guidelines and fees for ticket changes: ?100 for name changes, ?200 for date changes, and ?50 for clerical corrections. Required documents include the original ticket, valid ID proof, and a change form for offline submissions. This updated system offers flexibility, enabling passengers to manage sudden travel plan changes without cancellations, saving both time and money.