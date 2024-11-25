ISRO to Create Indigenous Car Sensors, Confirms Chief S Somanath

ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced plans to develop indigenous car sensors, addressing India’s dependence on imports. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, he emphasized that while ISRO produces advanced sensors for rockets and spacecraft, similar capabilities can be leveraged to create affordable car sensors. Somanath called on car manufacturers to collaborate with ISRO to achieve this goal and boost local manufacturing.

This initiative aligns with ISRO’s broader push for self-reliance in technology. The organization has already succeeded in producing components that were previously imported and is now exporting them globally. Technology transfer remains a key focus, with ISRO aiming to expand its contributions to the domestic industry. By producing car sensors locally, ISRO seeks to make vehicles more affordable and encourage innovation within the automobile and EV sectors.

Industry leaders and investors have welcomed this move, recognizing its potential to strengthen India’s economy. An official from the IT-BT sector noted that domestic sensor manufacturing would reduce vehicle costs and support startups. Additionally, an automation sector representative highlighted the initiative’s ability to accelerate growth in Karnataka’s automobile and technology industries, particularly as it attracts more investment and promotes localization.