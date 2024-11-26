Indian Railways cancels several trains till December 2: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel several trains due to development and improvement projects.Several trains passing through Chhattisgarh will remain cancelled until December 1.

Full list cancelled trains:

18234 Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express running from Bilaspur will remain cancelled from November 23 to 30.

18233 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express running from Indore will remain cancelled from November 23 to December 1.

Train number 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express leaving from Bilaspur from November 23 to 30 will remain cancelled.

Train number 18235 Bhopal- Bilaspur Express departing from Bhopal from November 23 to December 2 will remain cancelled

11265 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express running from Jabalpur will remain cancelled from November 23 to 30

11266 Ambikapur-Jabalpur Express running from Ambikapur will remain cancelled from November 24 to December 1.

18247 Bilaspur-Rewa Express running from Bilaspur will remain cancelled from November 23 to 30.

18248 Rewa-Bilaspur Express running from Rewa will remain cancelled from November 23 to December 1.

12535 Lucknow-Raipur Garib Rath Express running from Lucknow will remain cancelled on November 25 and 28.

12536 Raipur-Lucknow Garib Rath Express running from Raipur on November 26 and 29 will remain cancelled.

Train number 22867 Durg-Nizamuddin Express leaving from Durg on November 26 and 29 will remain cancelled.

Train number 22868 Nizamuddin-Durg Express leaving from Nizamuddin on November 27 and 30 will remain cancelled.

18203 Durg-Kanpur Express running from Durg on November 24 and 26 will remain cancelled

18204 Kanpur-Durg Express running from Kanpur on November 25 and 27 will remain cancelled

Indian Railways urged passengers to confirm the current status of their train before leaving home by calling the Rail Madad helpline at 139. Additionally, passengers can check the status of their train by visiting the official Railways website at https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/