Recipe for sweet coconut balls

Ingredients
4 cups grated coconut, desiccated
1/2 cup milk powder
1 tin condensed milk
1 Tbsp ghee
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
A few tablespoons of desiccated coconut to garnish
Preparation
1.In a heavy-bottomed container, warm 1/2 tbsp of ghee.
2. Add the coconut and simmer for 4–5 minutes.
3.Add a tin of condensed milk and half a cup of milk powder, and stir continuously (over a low temperature) until the mixture begins to pull away from the edges of the pot, about 8 to 10 minutes.
4. Stir in 1/2 tsp of cardamom powder. Reverse the heat and cooling.
5. Grease your hands, roll little coconut ladoos in desiccated coconut, and set aside.
6. Advice: For a longer shelf life, store the balls in your refrigerator in an airtight container. They last for two to three days when left at room temperature.
