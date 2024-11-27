IMD warns of rain in Bengaluru, nearby areas due to Bay of Bengal depression

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Bengaluru and other districts in Karnataka as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Fengal. Set to make landfall on Tamil Nadu’s coast on November 27, the cyclone’s effects will bring heavy to moderate rainfall to southern Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kodagu, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar. Coastal regions such as Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Shivamogga may also see significant rainfall over the next four to five days.

The cyclone has also caused a drop in Bengaluru’s temperature, which reached a low of 16°C—below the city’s typical November average and more akin to December weather. Meteorologists attribute the early chill to reduced atmospheric pressure from the developing cyclone. The city has been experiencing consistently cooler temperatures over the past week, with meteorologists predicting further declines that may approach record lows. The all-time November low for Bengaluru was 9.6°C in 1967, and the lowest in recent years was 13.3°C in 2012.

Additionally, Bengaluru’s air quality index (AQI) stands at a moderate 116, coinciding with the cooler and rain-prone weather. Residents have been advised to prepare for potential disruptions from sudden downpours as the storm progresses. While experts suggest that cold waves are unlikely this year, any changes in northerly wind patterns could further intensify the chill in the coming weeks.