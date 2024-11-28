Cyclone Fengal to Bring Heavy Rain to Chennai, Puducherry, and Coastal Tamil Nadu

The northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu as a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal edges closer to forming Cyclone Fengal. This system, initially moving at 13 kmph, has slowed and remained stationary for the past six hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the depression will intensify into a cyclone by the evening or night and is currently positioned about 480 km southeast of Chennai.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal, with Puducherry likely to experience the cyclone’s eye. Changes in wind patterns have slightly altered its course. Rainfall in Tamil Nadu is set to intensify from November 29, with moderate rains expected today from the delta to Chennai. Private forecaster Tamil Nadu Weatherman, Pradeep John, also anticipates strong winds alongside moderate rainfall.

Heavy rains are forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu on November 30, with coastal areas like Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Villupuram also likely to experience significant downpours. The IMD predicts widespread rainfall on December 1 and 2, marking the full impact of Cyclone Fengal across Tamil Nadu’s northern districts and adjoining regions.