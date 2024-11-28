NSG Hub in Jammu to Counter Terror Attacks

In response to the recent surge in terror attacks in the Jammu region, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has established a permanent hub for the National Security Guard (NSG) in Jammu city. This hub ensures a swift response to any major terror-related incidents in the area. Sources confirmed that a specialized NSG unit has been stationed in the city with a sufficient number of commandos to handle emergency situations effectively.

The establishment of the NSG hub comes after the participation of NSG commandos in an anti-terror operation in Akhnoor last month, marking a significant first for Jammu. The hub eliminates the delay caused by airlifting NSG personnel from Delhi or other locations, enabling quicker deployment of the elite force during anti-terror operations.

Districts such as Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi have witnessed a spike in terror incidents recently. The creation of the NSG hub aims to bolster the region’s security framework, ensuring timely intervention in critical situations and enhancing the effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts.