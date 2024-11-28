Priyanka Gandhi Joins Parliament, Becomes Third MP from Gandhi Family

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after securing a decisive victory in Wayanad. She defeated Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Sathyan Mokeri by a margin of 4,10,931 votes, representing the United Democratic Front (UDF). Her win marks the first time in decades that all three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family — Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka — are serving in Parliament together. Rahul Gandhi had vacated the Wayanad seat earlier to contest from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, while Sonia Gandhi chose to move to the Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka expressed gratitude to her supporters and family after her win, pledging to serve her constituents with dedication. In a heartfelt post, she thanked her brother Rahul Gandhi for his guidance and her family for their support, emphasizing her commitment to representing the hopes and dreams of the Wayanad voters. Priyanka’s entry into Parliament as the Congress general secretary reinforces the Gandhi family’s enduring political legacy.

The Gandhi family now joins other political dynasties represented in Parliament, such as the Yadav family. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple hold Lok Sabha seats, with other family members representing constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, Priyanka’s victory solidifies the Gandhi family’s presence in national politics, with Sonia in the Rajya Sabha and Rahul and Priyanka representing Congress in the Lok Sabha.