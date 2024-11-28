UAE National Day: Dubai reserves 4 public beaches for families

Dubai: Four public beaches in Dubai will be reserved exclusively for families during the four-day National Day weekend. From November 30 to December 3, these beaches have been designated family-only: Jumeirah Beach 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, and Umm Suqeim 2.

‘Dedicating public beaches in Dubai to families during the Eid Al Etihad festivities aims to regulate the number of visitors to the beaches, which witness a large influx during public holidays and festivals. It also seeks to provide families with the opportunity to enjoy Dubai’s beaches during the holiday,’ said Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, director of Public Beaches and Waterways Department at the Dubai Municipality.

Employees of both private and public sectors will enjoy a four-day weekend to mark the UAE National Day, which is called Eid Al Etihad from this year.