50+ Injured in Torch March Fire in Khandwa, MP

More than 50 people suffered burn injuries during a flaming torch (“mashaal”) procession held on Thursday night in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh. The event, attended by over 250 people at Ghantaghar Chowk, was organized as a tribute and protest against terrorism. While no fatalities were reported, 12 individuals sustained critical injuries. The incident occurred when participants placed their lit torches down, causing nearby flames to ignite suddenly, according to Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai.

The sudden eruption of fire caused panic, leading to a stampede-like situation as attendees scrambled to safety. A video of the incident circulating on social media captured people fleeing as the fire spread. The chaos resulted in burns to men, women, and children, with injuries primarily affecting hands, faces, and legs.

Around 30 injured individuals were rushed to the district hospital, with 18 discharged after treatment and 12 still receiving care. Authorities confirmed that all patients are stable and out of danger. Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap during the procession.