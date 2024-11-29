Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 57,000 mark

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price crossed Rs 57,000 amrk again in Kerala. Gold price surged sharply in the state on Friday, November 29, 2024. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 57,280, up by Rs 560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7160, up by Rs 70. Yesterday, gold price fell by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decline on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7751.3 per gram, which reflects a decrease of Rs.180. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7106.3 per gram, down by Rs.170. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.07%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 5.09%. The price of silver stands at Rs.92500 per kg.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures were trading at Rs 76,244 per 10 grams and were up by Rs 520 or 0.69% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, silver’s December futures were trading at Rs 89,061 per kg and were higher by Rs 1,059 or 1.2% around this time.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,637.71 per ounce. Gold was down nearly 3% so far this week. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,636.80. Price of spot silver shed 0.1% to $30.23 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $932.55 and palladium was steady at $975.68.