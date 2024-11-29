Heavy Rain Alert for Chennai and Coastal Tamil Nadu

The northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu has entered a critical phase with a deep depression forming in the southwest Bay of Bengal. Initially expected to develop into the season’s first cyclone, the system will instead move north-northwest and is projected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on November 30 morning. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, as the system approaches landfall.

This depression is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall across various districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur, with showers expected to continue even after the system crosses the coast. Other districts such as Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram are also likely to experience intense rainfall today, extending into tomorrow. Similarly, heavy rains are forecast for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam, as well as several interior districts like Salem, Namakkal, and Karur.

Private weather analyst Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John noted intensified cloud formation due to the depression, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rain, particularly in coastal districts from Chennai to Marakkanam. Rainfall in areas like Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur requires close monitoring, especially on November 30, with significant downpours expected in the afternoon, evening, and night. Coastal areas are advised to remain vigilant as rainfall peaks during this period.