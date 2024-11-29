Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended the week’s last trading session in positive territory. The BSE Sensex jumped 703.38 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 79,747.12. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,131.10, up 216.95 points or 0.91 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,276 against 1,619 stocks that declined, and 129 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,024. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 186, and those that hit a 52-week low was 21. A total of 364 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 202 in the lower circuit.

The day ended in favour of bulls as 43 out of 50 constituent stocks on Nifty50 settled higher. Top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Consumer. Notably, Reliance Industries (RIL) ended 1.63 per cent higher on Friday, leading the pack among index heavyweights. Top losers were Power Grid Corporation, Shriram Finance, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, and Nestle India.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with gains of 0.16 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices settled with gains, barring Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors stole the show, with Nifty Pharma and Healthcare indices rising 2.35 per cent and 2.04 per cent, respectively.