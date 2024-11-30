Cyclone Fengal Landfall Imminent; Chennai on High Alert, Flights Disrupted

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges have been closed, and public transportation has been suspended.

Chennai Airport has temporarily halted all flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. The Tamil Nadu government has also advised IT companies to allow their employees to work from home to minimize travel during the peak of the storm.

The government has taken steps to ensure public safety by closing roads along the coast to prevent accidents caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during the cyclone’s impact.