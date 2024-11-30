Easy ways to make period less painful

Menstrual pain, or dysmenorrhea, is a common concern for many women. It causes discomfort and disrupting daily life. Period pain results from uterine contractions triggered by prostaglandins, with higher levels often leading to more severe cramps.

From dietary changes to physical activity, certain scientifically backed methods can help ease discomfort.

10 ways to make period less painful

1. Apply heat therapy

Using a heating pad or warm water bottle relaxes uterine muscles and reduces cramping. Heat improves blood flow, helping ease pain and tension. A warm bath can also provide similar relief.

2. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps reduce bloating, which can exacerbate cramps. Warm or hot water is especially effective as it boosts circulation and relaxes muscles.

3. Eat magnesium-rich foods

Magnesium helps relax muscles and reduce cramping. Include foods like bananas, spinach, almonds, and dark chocolate in your diet during your period.

4. Incorporate gentle exercises

Light activities such as yoga, walking, or stretching release endorphins, which are natural painkillers. Regular exercise also improves overall circulation, reducing menstrual discomfort over time.

5. Take omega-3 fatty acids

Foods like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds are rich in omega-3s, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming them can help lower prostaglandin levels, easing cramps.

Also Read: Know role of oestrogen in women’s urinary and genital health

6. Use over-the-counter pain relief cautiously

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen can block prostaglandins, offering quick relief. However, they should be used sparingly and as directed.

7. Practice mindfulness or meditation

Stress can worsen period pain by increasing muscle tension. Mindfulness practices and meditation reduce stress, helping to alleviate discomfort. Deep breathing exercises are particularly effective.

8. Avoid caffeine and sugary foods

Caffeine and sugar can increase bloating and irritability. Opt for herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint, which soothe the digestive system and reduce cramps.

9. Ensure adequate sleep

Poor sleep can exacerbate period symptoms. A consistent sleep schedule supports hormonal balance and helps the body recover, reducing pain intensity.

10. Massage with essential oils

Massaging the abdomen with oils like lavender or peppermint improves blood flow and relaxes the muscles. Aromatherapy combined with massage can also elevate mood and reduce stress.