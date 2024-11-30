IndiGo to operate direct flights to this country: Details

Kolkata: Low-budget air carriers, IndiGo announced flights to Thailand. The airline will operate direct flights between Kolkata and Phuket from December 27. This will be IndiGo’s second direct flight to Phuket, following Delhi.

‘We are pleased to further expand our network into Thailand, from Kolkata, now adding a daily flight to Phuket in addition to the existing 11 weekly flights to Bangkok. With this new route, IndiGo will now operate 93 weekly flights between India and Thailand,’ said Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo.

The Kolkata to Phuket flights will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Mondays Tuesdays and Fridays, flight 6E 1901, will depart from Kolkata at 6 am (IST) and reach Phuket at 10.40 am (local time), on Wednesdays and Saturdays the flight will take off from Kolkata at 6.50 am and reach Phuket at 11.35 am. On Sundays, the flight will leave at 6.50 am and land in Phuket at 11.40 am.

The return flight, 6E 1902, on Mondays and Tuesdays will leave Phuket at 11.40 am and reach Kolkata at 1.20 pm. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, it will take off from Phuket at 12.35 pm and reach Kolkata at 2.20 pm. On Fridays, it will leave Phuket at 11.55 am and land in Kolkata at 1.40 pm, while on Sundays the flight will take off from Phuket at 12.40 pm and land in Kolkata at 2.20 pm.