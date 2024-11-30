Reduce Sitting to Alleviate Back Pain

Reducing the amount of time spent sitting and increasing daily activity could help alleviate or prevent back pain, according to a recent study. Finnish researchers tested this hypothesis by recruiting 64 overweight or obese adults who spent most of their time sitting and had some level of back pain. The participants’ physical activity and sedentary behavior were monitored for a month before being split into two groups: one intervention group and one control group. The intervention group was instructed to reduce their sedentary time by an hour each day, while the control group continued with their usual habits.

After six months, the results showed that participants in the intervention group, who reduced their sitting by about 40 minutes daily, did not experience a worsening of their back pain. In contrast, those in the control group saw their back pain intensity double. The study’s lead author suggested that people with a tendency for back pain or excessive sitting could benefit from reducing sitting time, whether at work or during leisure.

The researchers emphasized that engaging in physical activity, such as walking or brisk exercise, is more beneficial than just standing up. The study’s findings were published in BMJ Open, and the researchers recommend incorporating more movement into daily routines to maintain better back health.