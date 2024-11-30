UAE National Day: Emirate in UAE announces free parking

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced two days of free parking for the UAE National Day holiday. All public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, December 2, until the end of Tuesday, December 3. This translates to a three-day free parking period as no fees are charged on Sundays.

Most residents will be getting a four-day weekend for Eid Al Etihad this year. Government authorities earlier declared December 2 and 3 as paid holidays for both the private and public sectors. All private schools, nurseries and universities in Dubai will be closed on December 2 and 3, with normal classes resuming from Wednesday, December 4.

Also Read: Govt Approves PMAY-G Houses for Surrendered Naxals, LWE Victims in Chhattisgarh

The UAE marks the National Day — now called Eid Al Etihad — on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held amid the “breathtaking natural landscapes” of Al Ain.