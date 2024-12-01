Cyclone Fengal stalls near Puducherry; heavy rain hits Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal emerged unexpectedly from a low-pressure area near Sri Lanka as the Northeast monsoon intensified. The system initially brought rainfall to Sri Lanka before moving toward the Tamil Nadu coast. Despite initial forecasts of limited development, the low-pressure area strengthened into a deep depression and remained stationary for several days, creating uncertainty. Eventually, it intensified into Cyclone Fengal, surprising meteorologists with its rapid evolution.

The cyclone brought heavy rain and strong winds to Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu. Initially predicted to remain a deep depression, Fengal’s unexpected intensification caused widespread damage, including uprooted trees, waterlogging, and flooding in homes. The heavy rains, combined with the strong winds, disrupted daily life, particularly in low-lying areas prone to water intrusion.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry yesterday evening, with the process starting at 5:30 pm and concluding around 11:30 pm. After landfall, the cyclone stalled, moving slowly westward at just 7 kmph over the past six hours and remaining nearly stationary. It is now expected to weaken into a deep depression. Over the last 24 hours, the cyclone caused heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with Mayilam in Villupuram district recording the highest rainfall at 50 cm, followed by Puducherry with 46 cm.