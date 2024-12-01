Cyclone Fengal Weakens: Red Alert for Villupuram in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry late last night, has brought widespread rain and strong winds to Tamil Nadu. The cyclone, with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h and gusts reaching 90 km/h, struck between 10:30 and 11:30 PM, causing significant weather disruptions across the region.

As of this morning, Cyclone Fengal was located 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram, and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai. Meteorologists predict the system will weaken into a deep depression within the next six hours, reducing its intensity but continuing to affect weather patterns in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Other districts, including Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvannamalai, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain, with Chennai and Tiruvallur likely to experience heavy downpours.