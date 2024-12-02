AIDS Day: India Cuts HIV Cases by 44% in 13 Years, Says Nadda

India’s concerted efforts over the years have significantly curtailed the HIV epidemic, with new infections in 2023 nearly 44% lower than in 2010, and AIDS-related deaths dropping by 79%, according to Union Health Minister JP Nadda. On World AIDS Day, he emphasized the progress made while highlighting challenges like high HIV prevalence in states such as Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur, and rising cases in Punjab. Despite these achievements, India still faces a significant HIV burden, with an estimated 25.44 lakh AIDS patients in 2023. Women over 15 years old account for 44% of cases, and children represent nearly 3%.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana report adult HIV prevalence rates exceeding 0.4%, double the national average of 0.2%. The health ministry’s Prevention Progress Update 2023-2024 shows that while prevalence is low overall, focused efforts are needed in high-burden regions. India has committed to the global “90-90-90” target, aiming to identify 90% of cases, provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) to 90% of patients, and suppress the viral load in 90% of treated individuals.

This target has since been raised to “95-95-95.” As of 2023, India has identified 81% of HIV-positive individuals, provided ART to 88% of them, and achieved viral suppression in 97% of treated patients. Speaking in Madhya Pradesh, Nadda lauded these advancements while underscoring the need for continued efforts to combat the HIV epidemic and ensure equitable access to treatment and prevention measures.