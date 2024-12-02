Authority in UAE offers free WiFi at 4 bus stations

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai launched free WiFi at 4 bus stations. The service will first be activated at Satwa, Union, Al Ghubaiba and Gold Souq bus stations. It will be expanded to include all stations soon.

Meanwhile, the RTA extended the operating hours of Dubai Metro and Tram. Dubai Metro and Tram will be running for extra hours throughout the holidays.

Also Read: UPI transactions decline to Rs 21.55 trillion in November

It also announced two days of free parking for the UAE National Day holiday. All public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, December 2, until the end of Tuesday, December 3. This translates to a three-day free parking period as no fees are charged on Sundays.