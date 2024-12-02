GST collection rises to Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November

New Delhi: The total gross Goods and Services Tax ( GST) collections grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November this year as compared to the same month last year. The total gross GST revenue in November last year was Rs 1.68 lakh crore .

The Central GST collection stood at Rs 34,141 crore, State GST at Rs 43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 91,828 crore and cess at Rs 13,253 crore.

In October, Gross GST collection had grown 9 percent to over Rs 1.87 lakh crore. This was the second-highest ever. The highest-ever collection was in April 2024 at over Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

During last month, GST from domestic transactions grew 9.4 per cent to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, while revenues from tax on imports rose about 6 per cent to Rs 42,591 crore. Refunds worth Rs 19,259 crore were issued during the month, registering 8.9 per cent decline over the year-ago period. After adjusting refunds, net GST collection increased by 11 per cent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore.