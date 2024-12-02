Petrol, diesel prices for December announced

Doha: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of December. The fuel prices for Super- and Premium- grade petrol and diesel remains unchanged.

Premium petrol is priced at QR1.90 per litre while Super grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre in December. Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.