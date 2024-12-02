Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark y indices ended December’s first session in positive territory. The BSE Sensex added 445.29 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 80,248.08. The NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,276.05, up 144.95 points or 0.6 per cent higher from its previous close.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,455 against 1,573 stocks that declined, and 172 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,200. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 239, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26. A total of 497 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 250 in the lower circuit.

31 out of the 50 constituent stocks in the Nifty ended higher. Top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospitals, Grasim, JSW Steel, and Shriram Finance. Top losers were HDFC Life, NTPC, Cipla, SBI Life, and Hindustan Unilever.

Notably, mid and small-cap stocks outperformed the benchmark on Monday, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settling with gains of 1.08 per cent and 1.04 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices settled in green, barring Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank. Realty stocks stole the show among the sectors, as the Nifty Realty index ended higher by 3 per cent. This was followed by consumer durables stocks, with the Nifty Consumer Durables index heading higher by 2 per cent.

Among others, the Nifty Healthcare, Media, and Metal indices ended higher by over 1 per cent, while Auto, IT, and Pharma also ended higher by nearly 1 per cent.