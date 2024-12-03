Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rain forecast for Bengaluru, nearby districts over next 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the remnants of Cyclone Fengal, now a low-pressure system over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will continue to bring heavy rainfall to Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka for the next two days. Moderate rain is expected on Tuesday, with a decline from Wednesday, according to IMD Bengaluru head CS Patil. A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru, Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts. Persistent rains since Sunday night have caused significant traffic congestion across Bengaluru, affecting major routes such as Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, and NICE Road, while several areas, including Bannerghatta Road and Outer Ring Road, remain waterlogged.

The heavy rains have led to widespread disruptions, including waterlogging, fallen trees, and flooding in low-lying areas. Bengaluru City Traffic Police has urged caution as vehicles remain stuck in prolonged jams. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said 28 tree-cutting teams and flood mitigation units have been deployed to manage the situation, particularly in flood-prone regions. Residents have reported challenges accessing affected areas, with many businesses and schools facing interruptions. In Sahakar Nagar, travelers endured hours-long delays on the airport road overpass due to slow-moving traffic caused by the downpour.

An orange alert has been issued for Udupi, Chikmagaluru, and Chikkaballapura districts, forecasting 11 to 20 cm of rainfall over the next day. Districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Chamarajanagar are also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain. In response, Mysuru deputy commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges on December 3. Similarly, Udupi district magistrate Vidyakumari ordered the closure of all schools and colleges due to severe rain and wind warnings, though degree colleges in Chamarajanagar will proceed with scheduled exams.