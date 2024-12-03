India leads world in mobile malware attacks; banking systems at high risk

India has emerged as the global leader in mobile malware attacks, surpassing the United States and Canada, according to the Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Mobile, IoT, and OT Threat Report. The report, which analyzed over 20 billion threat-related transactions between June 2023 and May 2024, reveals that India now accounts for 28% of all mobile malware attacks, up from its third-place ranking last year. This surge highlights the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures in India, particularly as digital transformation accelerates and cyber threats evolve.

Banking systems in India are increasingly vulnerable, with nearly half of mobile malware attacks classified as trojans. These attacks often involve phishing tactics, such as fake banking websites that mimic legitimate ones, to steal sensitive financial information. The report also noted a 29% rise in banking malware attacks and a dramatic 111% increase in mobile spyware incidents. Cybercriminals have exploited various avenues, including phishing scams targeting the Indian postal service, to deceive users into providing credit card details under the guise of resolving delivery issues.

The report further warns of growing threats to IoT and operational technology (OT) environments, emphasizing the need for Indian enterprises to adopt zero-trust security frameworks to safeguard critical systems and ensure business continuity. Globally, the prevalence of malicious apps and IoT malware attacks has surged, with over 200 harmful apps detected on the Google Play Store. Despite these challenges, India has improved its ranking as a malware origin point, dropping from fifth to seventh place in the Asia-Pacific region, signaling some progress in addressing cyber threats.