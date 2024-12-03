Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices closed higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in banking sector stocks and Adani group shares. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 is extending gains for the third consecutive day.

The 30-share Sensex advanced 597.67 points, or 0.74 per cent, to settle at 80,845.75. The NSE Nifty50 also added 181.10 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 24,457.15.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,697 against 1,228 stocks that declined, and 114 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,039. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 247, and those that hit a 52-week low was 13. A total of 445 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 177 in the lower circuit.

41 out of the 50 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended in positive territory. Top gainers were Adani Ports, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India. Top losers Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, and Sun Pharma.

The fear index, India VIX, which measures volatility in the markets, ended down 2.22 per cent at 14.37 points. Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with gains of 0.89 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices ended higher, barring Nifty FMCG and Pharma.

Nifty PSU Bank and Media indices ended higher by over 2 per cent each. This was followed by Bank Nifty, OMCs, and metal indices, which all ended higher by 1 per cent each.