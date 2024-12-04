Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh25-million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat living in Sharjah won a Dh25-million prize in the latest Big Ticket draw. Aravind Appukuttan won the grand prize with ticket number 447363. The ticket that gave him Dh25 million was a free ticket. He will be sharing the prize with 20 people.

Along with the grand prize, the ‘Dream Car’ giveaway winner was announced. Harun Rashid, a Bangladeshi national who resides in Saudi Arabia, took away a BMW 840I with ticket number 018422.

Four others also won cash prizes in the ‘Big Win’ contest. Abdul Nazer from Kerala, India won Dh100,000. MD Mehedi, a construction worker, won Dh50,000 which he will be sharing with 17 people. Akash Raj, who has been buying tickets for 3 years, and hails from Kerala, won Dh70,000. Mohammed Haneff won Dh75,000.

Earlier, the raffle operator announced that a guaranteed Dh30-million prize is up for grabs during the month of December. Other than the winner of the grand sum, the draw will make four others a millionaire. Four weekly e-draws will be held, and one winner each will be crowned.

UAE residents can ring in the new year with the ‘Big Win’ contest, featuring cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. From December 1 to 25, participants who purchase two tickets for Dh1,000 in a single transaction will automatically be entered into weekly draws.

One winner will be selected each week to move on to the contest, and the names of the confirmed participants will be up on the Big Ticket website on January 1, 2025. Participants will also have a chance to win a ‘Dream Car’ giveaway, with a Maserati Grecale up for grabs during the January 3 live draw.

Ticket can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.