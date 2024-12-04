Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Gold is trading at Rs 57,040 per 8 gram and Rs 7130 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7796.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 450. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7148.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 420. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.6%, while over the last month, the change stands at 2.88%. The current price of silver is 94000 per kg, reflecting no change .

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee stays flat against US dollar

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were trading at Rs 76,871 per 10 grams, down by Rs 32 or 0.04% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, March silver futures were at Rs 92,219 per kg, rising by Rs 22 or 0.02%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,644.42 per ounce. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $2,666.40. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $30.96 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.6% to $947.45 and palladium shed 0.5% to $967.58.