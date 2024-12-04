Indian Railways revises schedule of this Vande Bharat Express: Details

Lucknow: Indian Railways has revised schedule of the 44th Vande Bharat Express train. This train operates between Lucknow and Dehradun. The Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express has added a new stoppage at Najibabad on experimental basis. These changes will come into effect from December 10, 2024.

The semi-high-speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. This Vande Bharat Express operates between Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand), covering a distance of 545 km in approximately 8 hours 20 minutes. This makes it the fastest train on this route, surpassing the Kumbha Express, which takes about 10 hours 40 minutes for the same journey.

Previously, the Lucknow-Dehradun-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express had only three stops: Bareilly, Moradabad, and Haridwar Junction. Now, passengers traveling on the express will also have the option to board or alight at Najibabad.

The timings for the Lucknow-Dehradun-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express have been revised. For Train Number 22545 (Lucknow to Dehradun), the train will now depart from Lucknow at 05:15 hrs and arrive in Dehradun at 13:40 hrs, with a stop at Najibabad at 11:08 hrs for 2 minutes. On the return journey, Train Number 22546 (Dehradun to Lucknow) will depart from Dehradun at 14:25 hrs and reach Lucknow at 22:40 hrs, with a stop at Najibabad at 16:17 hrs for 2 minutes.

The train features eight coaches, offering two types of seating: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. It operates daily, except on Mondays.