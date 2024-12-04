Moderate intensity earthquake hits Telangana

Hyderabad: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor was recorded at around 7.27am (local time) on Wednesday and was centred around the Mulugu region at a depth of 40 km. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

There are four Seismic zones in India – Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV and Zone V. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity, whereas Zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity. Telangana is grouped in Zone II, which is a low intensity zone.

Approximately 11 per cent of the country falls in zone V, around 18 per cent in zone IV, approximately 30 per cent in zone III and the remaining in zone II. A total of approximately 59 per cent of the landmass of India (covering all states of India) is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.