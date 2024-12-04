Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session. The BSE Sensex settled 110.58 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 80,956.33. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 24,467.45, up 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,276 against 1,636 stocks that declined, and 127 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,039. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 247, and those that hit a 52-week low was 11. A total of 429 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 185 in the lower circuit.

30 out of the 50 constituent stocks on Nifty50 ended lower. Top gainers were HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospital, NTPC, and Bajaj Finserv. Top losers were Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports.

Notably, index heavyweight HDFC Bank ended at a record high closing of Rs 1,860, after scaling its 52-week high of Rs 1,865 during intra-day trade on Wednesday. HDFC Bank alone contributed 217 points to the BSE Sensex.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100 index ending higher by 1.05 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap100 index, too, ended in the green, up 0.89 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in the markets, ended higher by 0.86 per cent at 14.50 points.

Banking shares were the best performers on Wednesday, as Nifty PSU Bank index ended as the top gainer among the sectoral indices, ending higher by 2.25 per cent. Bank Nifty and the Nifty Private Bank index ended higher by 1.08 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively. Among others, Nifty Financials, IT, Realty, and Healthcare indices ended higher by up to 2.14 per cent, while Nifty Auto, Metal, Pharma, FMCG, and OMCs indices settled in the red with losses of up to 0.71 per cent.